Italy reports 2.3 million tons in updated apple forecast

The Assomela Marketing Committee met on 9 December to review updated Italian apple production data and current market performance. National output for December is reported at 2,317,545 tons, a volume slightly below but broadly aligned with 2024 levels.

Regional trends show mixed results. South Tyrol reports a 2 per cent increase compared with last year, reaching 1,056,981 tons. Trentino registers an 8 per cent rise to 517,313 tons. Piedmont shows a 10 per cent decrease, while Veneto declines by 14 per cent, partly due to hail. In Veneto, 43 per cent of the crop is allocated to industry through dedicated programmes. Emilia-Romagna is down 3 per cent, Friuli shows a 10 per cent reduction, and Lombardy posts a 28 per cent increase.

The volume intended for the fresh market is 2.037 million tons, up 2 per cent from 2024 and 9 per cent above the average of the past three years. Organic production totals 174,599 tons, a 6 per cent decrease year on year.

Sales across the organised apple system have followed a steady trend since the start of the campaign, particularly in the domestic market. Stock levels are comparable to last season. Golden Delicious stocks are 3 per cent lower than a year ago, while sales have increased by 8 per cent in the same period.

Exports to non-EU markets are progressing, supported by gradual improvements in Suez Canal transit. Some shipments have begun to pass through again after recent seasons in which the route was largely unavailable, affecting transit times and shipping costs.

