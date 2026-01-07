UK declares end of Colorado beetle outbreak

The UK government has confirmed the eradication of the Colorado beetle following detections in Kent in July 2023. Laboratory testing identified the pest at two sites that year, prompting monitoring and containment measures. The beetle, recognised by its orange-yellow body and ten black stripes, is capable of defoliating potato crops and damaging tomatoes, aubergines, and peppers.

Potatoes are grown across more than 100,000 hectares in the UK and form a key part of domestic and processing supply chains. Officials note that the announcement comes as plant health pressures increase due to global trade volumes and climate conditions, which may heighten the risk of new pest introductions.

© DEFRA

No further detections have been recorded since 2023, allowing authorities to declare eradication. Reports from farmers, gardeners, and allotment holders contributed to the surveillance effort. Colorado beetle is not a risk to human health but has previously entered the UK on imported leafy vegetables, herbs, and salad crops.

Defra Chief Plant Health Officer Professor Nicola Spence said the beetle posed "a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry", and thanked those who supported monitoring efforts. She said continued "public vigilance" is needed to prevent new incursions.

APHA Chief Executive Richard Lewis described the eradication as "a significant achievement" for operational teams working with Defra, the potato sector, and the public.

Surveillance activities included repeated inspections of the initial detection sites and routine checks of potato fields across Kent. These inspections also assessed whether beetles could have blown in from mainland Europe. Historical incursions during the 20th century were contained in a similar manner through public cooperation.

Officials state that monitoring will continue to maintain the UK's pest-free status and support readiness should the Colorado beetle reappear.

Source: FarmingUK