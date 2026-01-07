Clip-free monomaterial packaging system launched

Sustainability requirements continue to influence the packaging sector as companies look for recyclable formats and simpler material streams. In this context, Manter has developed the MoNo Clipper, a machine designed to seal tubular net bags using monomaterial and without metal or plastic clips.

© Manter

For years, the challenge in this category has been closing net bags without adding components that reduce recyclability. Conventional systems use separate clips, which means the finished package contains different materials. The MoNo Clipper uses heat sealing to close the package, allowing it to be made entirely from one material. The name refers to "No Clip" and indicates the production of monomaterial packaging.

© Manter

A technical concern for heat-sealed net bags has been the strength of the seal. According to Manter, the system creates a closure designed to remain intact during handling. The machine is intended for products such as onions, citrus, nuts, and Brussels sprouts.

The MoNo Clipper seals tubular net with a PE label and operates at up to 30 bags per minute, for weights between 250 grams and 2 kilograms. An automatic tube-change function maintains a continuous net supply. The integrated label system accommodates strip, wineglass, and seal-to-seal label types.

The machine has entered commercial use, and the first packages have reached Dutch retail shelves. Manter states that the system aligns with current market interest in monomaterial and recyclable packaging formats.

