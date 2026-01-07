UK event to review potato production data and water use

The annual SAC Association of Potato Producers conference will take place in Dundee on Thursday, 5 February. This will be the 27th edition of the event, hosted by SAC Consulting, part of SRUC. The meeting provides an opportunity for the potato industry to exchange information, connect with other producers, and hear technical updates on production systems.

Dr Kerry Leslie, Potato Consultant at SAC Consulting, stated that "Innovation and improvement are vital to ensure the industry can adapt and successfully overcome the challenges that it faces." She added that the programme will offer "insightful speakers and learning opportunities that will help safeguard the future of the sector" and will "bring producers together from all over the UK." The theme for this year is Driving potato production success with data and innovation.

Early speakers include Ren Okamura and Hiroto Sugiura of Calbee Potato in Japan. They previously spent time shadowing SAC Consulting's potato team. Their address will outline their operations in Japan and their observations from their visit to Scotland.

Water availability will be covered through a review of the Centre of Expertise for Water project, which has examined water scarcity pressures. Senior Potato Consultant Gavin Prentice will provide an overview of work on water resilience and irrigation practice in Scotland.

Production approaches will be discussed by James Thorburn of Farewell Farms in Orkney, who will outline challenges faced as the most northerly commercial potato producer in the UK. Jacob Smith of the garment manufacturer Fibe will describe work on using potato harvest waste as a raw material in clothing production.

The conference will conclude with an address from Dr David Kenyon, head of Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and chief plant health officer for Scotland.

Dr Leslie said, "It promises to be a fantastic event, and I am sure it will provide great value and insight to attendees." The conference is free to SACAPP members, with tickets available for purchase for non-members and trade participants.

