PGI "Cebolla de La Mancha" has grown from 800,000 kilos to more than 50 million in just three seasons

Since its approval in 2023, the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) "Cebolla de La Mancha" has not stopped growing, both in terms of certified volume and recognition among producers, marketers, and national and international markets.

In its first year, around 800,000 kilos of onions were certified under the PGI seal; a modest but very significant figure to start with. In 2024, the leap forward was resounding: more than 40 million kilos certified, which confirms the sector's commitment to making use of this tool for differentiation. Now the 2025 campaign has once again exceeded all expectations, with more than 50 million kilos covered by the PGI, so the project is definitely consolidating.

© IGP Cebolla de La Mancha

"The sharp increase in the volume certified in such a short time shows how quickly the PGI has been accepted by producers and operators in the area. Each season, more and more farms, warehouses, and companies are opting to adhere to the PGI's specifications, aware that the seal represents clear added value in the face of growing competition in the markets," says Luis Fernando Rubio, Director of Procecam, the Castile-La Mancha Onion Producers' Association.

"The PGI 'Cebolla de La Mancha' not only certifies the product's origin and unique characteristics, but also provides traceability, a guarantee and a homogeneous image under a recognizable collective brand, something which is becoming increasingly important for both retailers and end consumers," he says.

A seal making inroads across Spain

"Growth is not limited to the production side; on a commercial level, the PGI has been well-received in the domestic market, with a growing presence among retailers, wholesale operators, and companies looking for onions with a certified origin and a clear background and quality," says Rubio.

"This has allowed 'Cebolla de La Mancha' to begin to be perceived not only as a quality onion, but also as an emblematic product in Spain, linked to professionalism, control, and guarantees," he says.

From La Mancha to Europe (and beyond)

The PGI is also gaining momentum abroad. In a very short space of time, "Cebolla de La Mancha" has got a foothold in European markets such as Germany and France, where demand for certified products with a clear origin is growing all the time, according to the Director of Procecam.

"Furthermore, the good response in non-EU markets such as the United Kingdom confirms that the seal is an effective tool for differentiation in an international context marked by strong competition from third countries. The combination of quality, certified origin, and European production standards puts the PGI in a very competitive position."

A territorial project with a long way to go

"The spectacular leap from 800,000 certified kilos in 2023 to more than 50 million in 2025 shows that the PGI 'Cebolla de La Mancha' is not just a label, but a territorial project with a solid foundation and a clear projection for the future," says Rubio.

"For the sector, this growth confirms that the commitment to differentiated quality, collective organization, and promotion of specific origins is the right way to gain strength in the markets. For the consumer, the PGI seal is a guarantee of a clear commitment to the product, the land and the working methods of growers of La Mancha," he says.



For more information:

Luis Fernando Rubio

Procecam

Calle San Clemente, 50

02600 Villarrobledo. Albacete. Spain

[email protected]

www.procecam.es