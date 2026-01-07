Georgia tests extended-season blueberry production

The agroservice provider Niadagi Group is assessing opportunities for blueberry cultivation in Eastern Georgia. Founder Nikoloz Didebashvili outlined the potential of modern production systems, including potted blueberry cultivation, during the Business Morning program. Georgia currently has more than 3,000 hectares of blueberry orchards that have produced between 15,000 and 20,000 tons over the past three years, with most plantings located in Western Georgia.

Didebashvili stated that the climate in Eastern Georgia can support a longer production window of up to four months. Western Georgia typically produces for one and a half to two months. He explained that the combination of extended production and storage capacity could position Georgia to supply the international market for five to six months each year. He described this as "a major advancement for the industry."

Niadagi Group has initiated a demonstration project with the Swiss company Vivent Biosignals. The project manages the complete blueberry production cycle in pots and incorporates artificial intelligence.

Founded five years ago, Niadagi is described as the first agroservice provider in Georgia working to introduce international standards and technological innovation into agricultural production. Niadagi Group continues this model by offering services from project planning through to export, with an emphasis on premium quality output.

Source: Business Media