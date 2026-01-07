Egypt cauliflower and broccoli exports to the U.K. increase to 879 tons

Egyptian shippers of cauliflower and broccoli continued to expand their presence in the UK market for the fourth consecutive season, according to EastFruit. In the 2024/25 marketing year, from October to September, export volume reached a record 879 tons. Export value exceeded US$3 million for the first time. The shipped volume was 2.3 times higher than the previous season and surpassed the combined volume of the previous four seasons. The average annual growth rate during this period was reported at nearly 626 per cent.

© EastFruit

Egypt's official shipments of cauliflower and broccoli to the UK were first documented in 2006. Until 2022, exports remained irregular and relatively small. Growth became consistent in the 2022/23 season. The export window typically runs from October or November through April or May, with higher volumes in winter. In 2024/25, the peak month was January, with 347 tons shipped. This single month equaled almost the entire volume exported in the previous season. The export period extended into June, with an additional small consignment recorded in August, marking a departure from earlier seasonal patterns.

Spain remains the dominant supplier to the UK, providing between 70 and 80 per cent of total cauliflower and broccoli imports. France and Kenya also remain among the largest suppliers. UK import volumes, which had increased steadily in previous years, dipped slightly in 2024/25 due to lower shipments from Spain and France. Imports from alternative origins continued to expand. In 2020/21, non-top three suppliers represented just over 6 per cent of UK imports. By 2024/25, their share increased to almost 14 per cent.

© EastFruit

Between 2020/21 and 2024/25, UK imports from Poland rose 3.8 times, from Germany 4.2 times, from Italy 5.3 times, and from Portugal 117 times. Egypt recorded the largest proportional expansion, with shipments rising 2,700-fold over the same period. The 2024/25 season marks the highest level of Egyptian cauliflower and broccoli imports into the UK since trade began.

Source: EastFruit