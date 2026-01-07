"Vegetable prices too low in relation to renewed cost increases"

"For almost all outdoor crops, prices this year are too low in relation to renewed cost increases, especially wages and energy," reports Willi Andree, managing director of the vegetable growing and trading company of the same name with locations in Meerbusch and at the wholesale market in Hilden. "Compared to last year, we are seeing a price reduction for almost all vegetable crops, which in turn is due to the relatively abundant harvest of many products. Not only for us, but also for many of our colleagues, 2025 will simply be remembered as a lost year."

Willi Andree markets, among other things, outdoor lettuce and various cabbage vegetables from his own cultivation.

Difficult lettuce season

The difficult sales situation is particularly noticeable in the case of crops that require intensive care, such as colorful lettuce, Andree continues. "With lettuce, there were repeatedly loads that we did not harvest because there was no demand. Similar to last year, the issue of aphids added to the difficulties towards the end of the season: you notice that customers tend to be less tolerant and understanding when it comes to this problem. With Movento being discontinued next year, we will be missing another plant protection product, so the situation is likely to become even more acute. This makes the cultivation of many outdoor crops even more risky."

Thanks to plastic tunnels, the lettuce harvest was extended until mid-November this year. Andree: "However, the poor light conditions in October led to predominantly smaller unit weights in practice. This caused us corresponding problems in marketing."

Shortly before the final closure of the old location, the Andree company decided to move to Hilden. Even though there is no longer a 'classic wholesale market' at the new location, the company can look back on a pretty good first year. At the proud age of 90, Pater Familias Wilhelm Andree (pictured here in an archive photo) continues to be the local contact person at the wholesale market.

Washing system in the fight against whiteflies

Currently, classic winter crops such as white and red cabbage, savoy cabbage, and celeriac dominate the range. Similar to lettuce, these crops also have to contend with increased disease pressure. "Whiteflies continue to cause us problems, especially with leafy cabbage varieties such as kale, palm kale, and savoy cabbage. Here, too, we are already lacking important pesticides. We have responded to this restriction on approved products by purchasing a special washing system, which is primarily used for kale, palm kale, and lamb's lettuce. However, the additional effort we have to put in here is reflected in our revenues."

Demand for winter vegetables is still relatively subdued, Andree continues. He expects the Christmas business to really take off in week 51. However, he does not anticipate any significant price increases in the run-up to Christmas. "At least in food retail. On the free market and in wholesale, price changes can occur more quickly," he concludes.

