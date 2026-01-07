Egremont russet up 5% as late apples drop

Apple prices showed mixed movements this week across key varieties, with several seeing modest increases while others recorded slight declines. Egremont Russet posted the strongest rise, with the average price moving from £1.41 to £1.48 per kilogram, a 5 per cent increase. Doyenne du Comice pears also strengthened, rising to £1.11 from £1.04. Gala apples edged up by £0.01 to £1.10, while Braeburn remained stable at £1.21.

Bramley's seedling apples declined by 2 per cent, falling to £1.24 per kilogram from £1.26. Cox's orange group also eased slightly, down £0.01 to £1.08. The steepest adjustment of the week occurred in the Other Late Season apple category, where the average dropped to £0.79 from £0.97, a 19 per cent decline. Conference pears also moved lower, down 11 per cent to £1.02 compared with £1.15 previously.

Currants, blueberries, cherries, and raspberries did not report updated average prices for the week, though the last recorded figures remain in place. Plums also showed no new pricing for Victoria and All Other categories. The broader soft fruit market, therefore, appears to be in a holding pattern, with limited change until new-season volumes influence supply and pricing.

Overall, the top fruit category displayed modest week-to-week variation, with increases outnumbering declines in apples and pears. The widening range in some varieties, such as Egremont Russet and Early Season apples, indicates continued variability in market conditions as the season progresses.

