Georgia sees pear prices rise 53% as imports increase

Georgia recorded an increase in pear imports between January and October 2025, alongside a 53 per cent rise in prices compared to the previous year, according to November data. Import volumes reached 1,503 tons valued at US$1.1 million, reflecting a 2 per cent increase in volume and a 6.4 per cent increase in value compared with the same period in 2024.

Turkey supplied the largest volume of pears, while the Netherlands became the leading supplier by value. Additional imports arrived from Armenia, Poland, and Azerbaijan.

Import distribution for January to October 2025 shows the Netherlands supplied US$643,000 worth of pears at 343 tons, Turkey supplied US$419,000 at 993 tons, Armenia supplied US$42,000 at 98 tons, Poland supplied US$23,000 at 59 tons, and Azerbaijan supplied US$2,000 at 5 tons.

The data reflects ongoing trends in Georgia's procurement of temperate fruit during the off-season, with sourcing distributed across European and regional suppliers.

Source: Business Media