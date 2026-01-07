Inoverde and Prodivec Swiss AG sign new cooperation agreement

Inoverde and Prodivec Swiss AG have signed a new cooperation agreement with the aim of further expanding Prodivec's import activities in Switzerland via its site in CH-3232 Ins. Prodivec is a reliable supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced directly from producers in the Mediterranean region. As an IFS Broker-certified company, it is regarded as a committed partner to numerous suppliers and customers.

Inoverde operates the Frische Plattform Seeland, a high-performance packing and storage facility that supplies customers throughout Switzerland. With its extensive range of Swiss fruits, vegetables, and potatoes, as well as a wide selection of organic products, Inoverde is an important partner for wholesalers, retailers, and the processing industry. Prodivec now handles all of its Swiss domestic logistics, storage, and order picking via the Inoverde Frische Plattform in Ins. Prodivec's strong import business is a valuable addition to Inoverde's seasonal business with domestic fresh vegetables.

By concentrating its business activities at Inoverde in Ins, Prodivec gains a partner with an efficient and diverse infrastructure. The collaboration enables Prodivec to offer all the necessary services for the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, including all storage and packaging processes, competently on-site in Switzerland. "We are convinced that this will enable us to offer our customers even more efficient and sustainable procurement concepts in the future and look forward to working with Inoverde," according to Prodivec AG.

