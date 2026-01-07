Supply window is Argentina’s competitive advantage in global blueberry landscape

Harvest of Argentina's 2025 fresh blueberry season started in August and wrapped up early October. However, the commercial window was centered in September. "We moved about 90 percent of our fresh blueberry volume by air during the month of September," says Bernabé Padilla, Fresh Division Commercial Manager at Citromax. "We were able to benefit from a favorable window as we reached key northern hemisphere markets early." During the month of September, demand in Europe was very strong and Citromax's early positioning helped in serving key programs effectively. This early window is one of Argentina's competitive advantages in the global blueberry landscape.

© citromax

Europe leads demand

With a share of 60 percent in export volume, Citromax's fresh blueberries were primarily destined for Europe, followed by the U.S. and Canada. "The U.S purchased about 30 percent of our volume and the remaining 10 percent went to Canada." Strong demand from the European market in September supported a dynamic pricing environment throughout the month.

Also driving exports this season were strong quality indicators for fresh blueberries. "Stable weather conditions and the absence of significant rainfall during the export period were critical," commented Padilla. This really helped in securing good fruit firmness, size, and taste – key attributes for air-shipped blueberries.

© citromax

IQF is largest category

In addition to the fresh category, the company is also reporting solid results in IQF with harvest for the processing segment expected to continue through the end of December. Out of an estimated total production volume of 1,700 tons, about 1,450 tons are channeled into IQF, which makes up the majority of Citromax's blueberry program. The remaining 250 tons were allocated to the fresh segment. "Together, the fresh and IQF categories reaffirm our role as a leading supplier of organic blueberries from Argentina," said Padilla.

While total output was robust, it was slightly below expectations due to a late August frost. On a positive note, the impact was contained and did not disrupt the company's commercial commitments.

© citromax

Competition from Peru

Despite a favorable supply window, Argentina continues to face intense competition from Peru. "Peru is the dominant exporter during this window and suppliers from South Africa and Zimbabwe are also becoming increasingly relevant, especially in Europe." Their presence adds new layers of competition for early-season fruit.

Overall, it is Citromax's goal to continuously deliver high-quality fruit with excellent flavor profiles to premium northern hemisphere markets at the very start of the season. "We attribute our differentiation to a combination of early supply, organic certification, and flavor-driven varieties that are well suited for air transport."

© citromax

For more information:

Estefania Scuka

Citromax

[email protected]

www.citromax.com