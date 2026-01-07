German apple prices drop to 58 €/100 kg in October

Apple prices across key EU producers show a downward trajectory in the first months of the 2025/26 season, with AUG, SEP, and OCT values (€/100 kg) in Poland, Italy, France, and Germany all moving below their respective previous-season levels.

In Poland, AUG opened at 108 €/100 kg, followed by 97 €/100 kg in SEP and 61 €/100 kg in OCT. The sharp early-season correction contrasts with the previous 2024/25 pattern, where prices strengthened later in the season. The OCT drop places Poland well below the five-year range for the same period.

In Italy, early-season values remained comparatively stable. AUG registered 103 €/100 kg, followed by 101 €/100 kg in both SEP and OCT. This steadiness places Italy as the only major producer maintaining early-season prices close to the previous campaign's levels.

In France, AUG prices reached 127 €/100 kg, before edging slightly upward to 128 €/100 kg in SEP and 132 €/100 kg in OCT. While lower than last season's levels, France shows a mild firming trend through the first quarter of the marketing year.

In Germany, early-season movements mirrored the broader European softening. AUG stood at 81 €/100 kg, dropping to 65 €/100 kg in SEP and 58 €/100 kg in OCT. These levels fall below both the previous season and the five-year average, widening the gap with Western European price patterns.

Across all four markets, the 2025/26 red-line data indicate varied degrees of downward pressure, with Poland and Germany seeing the steepest early declines. Italy remains stable, and France shows limited upward movement through OCT. These contrasting trajectories will shape procurement strategies, packhouse operations, and export programs as the season advances.

