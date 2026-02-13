What are the most sought-after citrus varieties by retailers in September and October?

Naranjasyfrutas.com, an online crop advertising platform, shared search trends by wholesalers buying from growers. The accompanying graph shows the most demanded varieties in September and October by shops.

© NaranjasyFrutas.com

Navelina, Clemenules, Oronules, Clemenvilla, and Salustiana were the most searched citrus varieties by retailers at this stage of the Spanish citrus season.

The goal of the report by Naranjasyfrutas.com is to share industry early-season search trends, where thousands of growers post their crops for free, and many stores actively seek available crops to contact and purchase. "We believe that this data showing the trends of the varieties most searched for by the shops could be of interest to the sector," stated Juan José Bas, the platform's manager.

"It's worth noting that searches for late varieties like Tango, Nadorcott, and Lane Late (which are typically harvested from January) began in September."

© Naranjasyfruta.com

New service

This season, a new service has been added to the platform: Professional Trade, designed for professionals who buy crops and need to search for them extensively and receive weekly listings of the newest ones published. This service can be contracted directly through the website or by contacting [email protected].

"More businesses are seeking available crops on naranjasyfrutas.com, and the number of growers advertising their crops with contact details is also increasing each year," Bas stated.

