"European hospitality sectors' closure makes selling limes tough"

The lime market had a strong summer season. But, it's been under considerable pressure for several weeks now. "Volumes have decreased. There are, however, too many limes on the market for the current sales level. The quantities being loaded in the traditional export countries - Brazil and Mexico - are too large. There are also still plenty of limes from Vietnam and other South American countries on the European market," says Rene Bouman of FMI International in the Netherlands.

"The demand for limes usually drops slightly in September/October. But, this year, many European countries have closed their hospitality sectors. Consumption and sales have, therefore, been drastically reduced. As a result, importers' stocks are increasing. Older limes are being offered alongside fresh arrivals everywhere. Brazil has just started the new harvest season. So, it's understandable that exporters want to load. Volumes must, however, decrease drastically. If not, the European market situation will remain dramatic."

"Consumption is only expected to pick up when the hospitality businesses reopen. We don't know when that will be, but, no doubt, this dip will pass. We have seen many ups and downs in the lime market. But we're resilient and optimistic. After this, the sun will shine again for the limes. We're pleased that, besides limes, we also carry other products. These include ginger, mangos, and passion fruit. And we have a complete Spanish range from our site in Alicante too," René concludes.

