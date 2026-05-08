New Zealand apples and kiwifruit gain improved access to India

Horticulture products are expected to benefit from the new trade agreement between New Zealand and India.

Under the agreement, apples will receive a 50 per cent tariff reduction within a quota system, while kiwifruit will gain duty-free access within a quota almost four times larger than recent average export volumes.

Evan Heywood, head of Motueka-based apple, pear, and kiwifruit exporter Golden Bay Fruit, said India's growing middle

class aligns with the opportunities created by the agreement.

"In tough economic times, it is very important to have a diverse base of markets. Markets perform differently from year to year, and we need a broad range so we can optimise where our fruit goes and maximise grower returns," Heywood said.

According to Heywood, developing the Indian market is expected to take time, similar to the process following New Zealand's Free Trade Agreement with China.

"As we saw with New Zealand's Free Trade Agreement with China eight years ago, it will take time to develop the Indian market, but hopefully, we will see the same growth pattern. China is currently our largest market," he said.

Source: TopSouthNow