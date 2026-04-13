Uzbekistan onion prices fall sharply in April, while greenhouse vegetables prices rise

Wholesale onion prices in Tashkent decreased by 37% in the first ten days of April, according to monitoring data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan. At the same time, greenhouse vegetables showed the opposite trend, with cucumber prices increasing significantly.

As of April 1, the upper wholesale price for onions stood at 3,500 UZS/kg (€0.26), falling to 2,200 UZS/kg (€0.16) by April 9. The decline is linked to the start of the new harvest campaign. In the Surkhandarya region, the first volumes have already been collected.

According to a farmer from Muzrabad district, onions are sold directly from the field at 2,500 UZS/kg (€0.19), while delivery to wholesale markets in large cities raises prices to 3,000–3,500 UZS/kg (€0.22–0.26). He noted a decrease in yields from 40 to 30 tonnes per hectare and rising production costs.

Retail prices in Tashkent are higher: new onions reach 8,000 UZS/kg (€0.59), while supermarkets offer them at 12,000–14,000 UZS/kg (€0.89–1.04). Old crop onions (2025 harvest) are available from 1,000 UZS/kg (€0.07), with wholesale prices ranging between 1,000 and 2,200 UZS/kg (€0.07–0.16).

Cabbage prices also declined, with the upper limit dropping from 3,700 to 3,000 UZS/kg (€0.27 to €0.22). Potato prices remained stable within 4,000–7,100 UZS/kg (€0.30–0.53).

In contrast, greenhouse vegetables recorded price increases. The minimum wholesale price for cucumbers doubled from 6,000 to 12,000 UZS/kg (€0.44 to €0.89). Tomato prices rose by 20–30%, with the maximum reaching 36,000 UZS/kg (€2.67), compared to 30,000 UZS/kg (€2.22) at the beginning of the month.

In the fruit segment, only lemons showed notable growth, increasing by 5,000 UZS to 42,000 UZS/kg (€3.11). Prices for apples (30,000 UZS/kg, €2.22), kiwi (25,000 UZS/kg, €1.85), and oranges (20,000 UZS/kg, €1.48) remained unchanged.

Source: uz.kursiv.media