Vietnamese durian exports to China start under new green lane process

The first batch of fresh durians exported under a newly applied "green lane" process was cleared for shipment to China via the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province on April 10.

The consignment consisted of two containers with around 14,000 durians, packed in 10 kg and 18 kg cartons, sourced from growing areas in Bao Loc ward, Lam Dong province.

The shipment was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in coordination with NETACOM and technology partners. It introduces a digitalised agricultural management model designed to meet international standards.

Under the "green lane" process, quality control starts at the cultivation stage, including soil sampling and monitoring, and continues through harvesting and processing. Traceability labels are attached to trees and applied to fruit at the time of picking. Plant quarantine procedures and certificates of origin are issued directly in the production areas.

This process is aimed at maintaining product quality, reducing customs clearance time at border points, and limiting congestion.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Do Phi Long, Director of the Anti-Counterfeit Stamp and Materials Centre, each fruit in this shipment is equipped with a QR-code-based electronic traceability label acting as a "digital ID." The labels are encrypted and linked to shipment data, including origin, harvesting, and packaging.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that harvesting was carried out under supervision, with traceability labels attached directly to fruit stems at orchards participating in the pilot program.

Nguyen Quang Tin, deputy head of the Ministry's Department of Science and Technology, stated: "Traceability is not only a technical requirement of importing markets but also a commitment to the quality and credibility of Vietnamese agricultural exports."

The model is expected to be applied to other agro-forestry-aquaculture products, supporting further development of traceability and supply chain transparency.

The shipment arrived at a logistics hub in Pingxiang city, China, on April 11. Total time from harvest to border clearance is six days, compared with 8 to 11 days under standard procedures.

Source: Vietnam.net