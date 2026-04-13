Bangladeshi potato growers face losses despite high yields in Bogra

Despite a bumper potato harvest in Bogra this season, growers are facing losses due to low market prices. Potatoes are being sold below production cost, resulting in losses of Tk 5 to Tk 6 (US$0.05–0.06) per kilogram.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogra, potatoes were cultivated on 54,465 hectares this season, against a target of 55,750 hectares. Around 20 varieties, including Lal Pakri, Asterix, Cardinal, Diamond, and Granola, were grown. Planting took place in November and December, with harvesting between January and March.

In 2025, the district exceeded its cultivation target, with potatoes planted on 60,435 hectares, 5,375 hectares above plan. Production reached 1,335,770 tons, compared with a target of 1,199,910 tons. Weather conditions supported both acreage and yields.

Production costs remain high. Cultivating one bigha costs between Tk 70,000 and Tk 80,000 (US$640–730). Seed accounts for Tk 25,000–30,000 (US$230–275), while fertilizers and pesticides cost Tk 15,000–18,000 (US$140–165). Labour expenses from planting to harvesting range from Tk 12,000–15,000 (US$110–140), with irrigation and other costs at Tk 8,000–10,000 (US$75–90). Transport, sorting, and other costs add Tk 5,000–7,000 (US$45–65).

With good yields, growers harvest 75–85 maunds per bigha. Current wholesale prices range between Tk 8 and Tk 12 (US$0.07–0.11) per kilogram, resulting in total revenue of Tk 50,000–60,000 (US$455–550) per bigha. This leaves a deficit of Tk 15,000–25,000 (US$140–230) per bigha.

Bogra has 52 cold storage facilities with a combined capacity of over 600,000 tons, along with more than 60 non-refrigerated storage units. However, low prices are limiting the benefit of storage.

Growers report production costs of Tk 15–16 (US$0.14–0.15) per kilogram, while market prices remain between Tk 9 and Tk 12 (US$0.08–0.11). In many cases, they are unable to recover their investment.

Sirajul Haque, a grower from Gokul in Bogra Sadar, said rising input and storage costs have forced sales at low prices. Mizanur Rahman, a grower from Gujia in Shibganj upazila, added that despite good yields, losses of Tk 5–6 (US$0.05–0.06) per kilogram persist.

Sohail Md Shamsuddin Firoz, Deputy Director of Bogra DAE, said growers are being encouraged to diversify production to reduce risk and costs.

Source: Dhaka Tribune