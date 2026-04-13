South Korean fruit area declines 1% as farming population ages

The cultivation area for six major fruits in South Korea, including apples and pears, is estimated at 104,943 hectares this year, down 1 per cent from 105,959 hectares last year, according to the Korea Rural Economic Institute Agricultural Outlook Center. The reduction of 1,016 hectares reflects a continued decline linked to the aging farming population.

The cultivation area for all six fruits, apples, pears, citrus, persimmons, grapes, and peaches, has decreased compared to last year. As a result, production volumes are also expected to decline, although weather conditions and crop development remain variables.

Apple cultivation area decreased by 0.2 per cent to 33,149 hectares. In the Chungcheong region, the area declined by 2 per cent due to management challenges linked to aging growers. In contrast, the Gangwon region recorded a 3.5 per cent increase, reflecting a northward shift in cultivation zones.

Pear cultivation area fell by 1.9 per cent to 9,138 hectares. This decline is linked to aging farming households, urban development, and the spread of fruit tree canker disease. Citrus and persimmon cultivation areas decreased by 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, as more orchards were abandoned.

Grape cultivation area declined by 3.1 per cent to 13,737 hectares, with aging growers exiting production and some shifting away from Shine Muscat. Peach cultivation area decreased by 0.6 per cent to 20,032 hectares.

The cultivation area for these six fruits has been declining since 2010, when it stood at 120,000 hectares. Over the medium to long term, area is projected to decrease by an average of 0.7 per cent annually, reaching 100,800 hectares by 2035. Production volumes for apples, pears, citrus, and grapes are expected to decline by 0.5 to 1.2 per cent annually.

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Survey, 64.2 per cent of fruit farming households were aged 65 or older in 2024. Industry sources indicate that reduced agricultural labour due to rural aging, combined with climate factors, may affect production levels and pricing.

Source: The Chosun Daily