UAE and Qatar vegetable markets remain stable as supply diversifies

Retail markets in the UAE and Qatar are reporting stable prices for fresh produce, supported by wider product availability and diversified sourcing.

The Union Cooperative has held talks with around 300 local farms, offering products not previously familiar from local farms, such as wild blueberries and local bananas. The Emirates Consumers Association confirmed a notable diversity in food products, vegetables, and fruits, supported by the expansion of supply companies diversifying imports from different countries. During a field visit to the Union Cooperative's branch in Al Warqa, Dubai, the association stated that this diversity supports price stability and provides more options for consumers.

A board member of the Emirates Consumers Association, Jassem Al Ali, said: "The association has observed a significant increase in the diversity of food products, vegetables, and fruits in markets, which in turn helped stabilize prices in general markets, despite the price increases witnessed in many global markets in recent periods, affected by political tensions in the region." He added: "The expansion of supply companies in importing from different countries of origin has increased the volume of supply and increased the options and alternatives of goods for consumers, whether in terms of types or prices."

The Union Cooperative also reported a shift in consumer behaviour, with purchasing focused on household needs rather than stockpiling. CEO Mohammed Al Hashemi said: "Markets have witnessed a remarkable diversity in the types of vegetables and fruits displayed during the recent period, supported by an increase in imports from different countries." He noted that outlets currently offer multiple onion types at varying price levels, while supply contracts are being expanded with local farms to increase volumes.

At the same time, vegetable prices at Al Sailiya Central Market in Qatar have remained largely stable in recent days, supporting trading activity. Prices include cucumbers at around QR6 (US$1.65) per kilogram, eggplants at QR3 (US$0.82), and potatoes at QR3 (US$0.82). Vendors reported steady supply levels with no shortages and ongoing attention to sanitation and packaging.

Visitors noted that the range of locally grown and imported vegetables supports consistent availability and pricing. Locally produced items such as parsley, tomatoes, okra, and peppers remain widely available, maintaining quality despite minor price fluctuations.

Shoppers indicated that a stable supply has supported confidence in the market, with no recent price increases observed. Vendors confirmed that pricing and quality are subject to regular monitoring, while the availability of local produce continues to support balanced supply and demand.

The combined effect of diversified imports, local production, and market monitoring is contributing to stable pricing across both markets, despite broader increases in global commodity prices reported by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Sources: Gulf Times / Ours Abroad