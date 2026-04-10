Punjab seeks US$740 per hectare compensation for crop damage

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has called for compensation for farmers affected by crop damage following unseasonal rain, hailstorms, and strong winds.

According to government data, crops on over 1.3 lakh acres (52,600 hectares) have been impacted, with the extent expected to increase after girdawari assessments are completed. Sharma said farmers are under pressure due to earlier losses and rising debt levels and called for immediate relief measures.

He demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre (US$740 per hectare) for affected farmers.

Sharma also stated that the state government is shifting responsibility to the Centre instead of providing compensation.

Source: The Times Of India