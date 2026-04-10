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Fresh vegetables from China reach Kazakhstan in 12 hours

A 44-ton shipment of fresh vegetables was delivered from Bole, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, to Almaty in 12 hours. The cargo included sweet bell peppers and red peppers. It passed through the Alashankou border checkpoint under a "green corridor" system for perishable agricultural goods. The short transit time helped preserve product freshness and quality.

The shipment was sent for export from a modern agricultural demonstration project based in Bole. The system combines agricultural production capacity from Shouguang with Bole's border logistics location, enabling direct procurement from farms, rapid loading, and expedited customs clearance for fresh produce shipments.

Source: russian.people.com.cn

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