Philippines denies tomato oversupply claims in Nueva Vizcaya

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Cagayan Valley region and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal (NVAT) have addressed reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged oversupply of tomatoes in Nueva Vizcaya.

According to Regional Technical Director Roberto Busania of DA-Cagayan Valley, claims that tomatoes remained unsold due to oversupply are "untrue." He explained that the tomatoes seen in a dump truck consisted of small, overripe, and rotten fruit that had already been removed from sellers' inventories.

These tomatoes were distributed free of charge to villagers who collected usable produce. NVAT confirmed in a statement that small and near-rotting tomatoes from unsold inventories were made available for free to individuals who wished to collect them.

"The disposal of some tomatoes was part of the clearing operations conducted at the terminal in preparation for the arrival of a new supply," NVAT stated.

The DA added that produce at NVAT undergoes screening procedures. Products that remain suitable are distributed, while those that are no longer usable are processed into fertilizer. The department stated that disposal was carried out in line with established procedures.

Source: Inquirer.net