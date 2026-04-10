UAE airlifts over 3,000 tons of produce from India for Vishu demand

Festive demand is driving increased airfreight volumes of fresh produce from Kerala into the Gulf, with more than 3,000 tons of fruit, vegetables, and traditional items transported ahead of Vishu celebrations.

Retail group Lulu has moved approximately 3,153 tons of produce into the region, supplying outlets across the UAE and wider GCC in preparation for the festival.

Shipments include Vishu-related products such as kani konna flowers, jackfruit, banana leaves, and coconuts, which are used in traditional arrangements and meals. A recent consignment of close to 100 tons arrived in Abu Dhabi on a National Airlines Boeing 747, with further shipments scheduled.

Most of the produce has been sourced directly from farmers through Lulu's Fair Exports Division, supporting movement from production areas in Kerala to retail markets in the Gulf.

Retail activity has increased across outlets, with dedicated sections for Vishu products. Displays of traditional items and selected product ranges have been introduced to meet demand linked to the festival period.

The retailer has also introduced a Payasam Festival, offering more than 20 varieties of the dessert, along with pre-orders for Vishu Sadya meals, which typically include over 20 dishes. This reflects demand for prepared meal options among expatriate consumers.

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, indicated that stock availability and pricing levels will be maintained during the festive period, with a focus on supply continuity across retail operations.

Source: Gulf News