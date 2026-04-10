Malaysian vegetable growers cut output as costs rise and drought persists

A growing number of vegetable growers in Malaysia are reducing operations as production costs increase and dry weather conditions persist.

Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said about 20 per cent of its more than 6,000 members nationwide have reduced output, with some considering switching to crops such as oil palm.

"Due to the hot and dry weather, we now depend heavily on diesel-powered machines to water our plants. Most crops need to be watered at least twice a day.

"For a farmer like me with 2.42 hectares of crops, I use at least 20 litres of diesel each time, costing about US$21 per session. "With diesel prices expected to rise further, the cost of simply keeping crops alive will continue to increase, especially with the lack of rainfall," he said, adding that diesel is also needed for transportation.

Lim said fertiliser prices have increased by 30 per cent to 40 per cent and may continue to rise. "The increase is too much for farmers to absorb, especially since many vegetable farmers are not eligible for diesel subsidies.

"We hope the government can help ease our burden, particularly in terms of diesel costs. Otherwise, more farmers may exit the industry if the situation persists. This will push up the prices of locally produced vegetables, affecting consumers, especially as neighbouring countries are also facing production challenges due to fuel shortages," he said.

Yong Peng Vegetable Farmers Association chairman Cheng Tai Hoe raised similar concerns, stating that limited support could further reduce participation in the sector.

"It is already difficult to attract young people into farming, and most vegetable farmers today are from the older generation. With more exiting the sector, we may be left with only a handful of farmers, increasing our reliance on imported vegetables," he said.

Cheng said that those continuing operations are facing financial pressure.

"Those who can still afford to continue are doing their best, but some have already run out of options as they no longer have the cash flow to sustain operations. If left unaddressed, this will eventually make it very expensive for consumers to buy vegetables, especially as imported produce is also expected to become more expensive due to fuel constraints," he said.

Source: The Star