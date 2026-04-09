Taiwanese Murcott orange exports to Malaysia limited

Taichung Murcott oranges from Taiwan have returned to the Malaysian market with limited availability due to lower production. According to James Chang, director of the economic division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, the fruit has gained recognition among Malaysian consumers in recent years, but climate fluctuations and reduced rainfall last year affected yields. As a result, only one container was exported to Malaysia this season.

Taichung remains the main production area for Murcott oranges in Taiwan, with around 597 hectares under cultivation and annual output exceeding 10,000 tons. Production conditions include day-night temperature variation and access to river systems. In recent years, exports have reached markets including Brunei, Malaysia, Canada, and Singapore.

The fruit is described as having a thin peel and a balanced flavour profile. It is also reported to contain vitamins A, C, and E, as well as calcium.

This season's promotion includes a collaboration with Malaysian brand The Carpenter's Daughter through its dessert arm, Rach Dessert & Ice Cream, introducing a limited-edition Murcott orange ice cream. Rach Dessert & Ice Cream co-founder Rachel Tan said she was drawn to the fruit's colour and noted its aroma is influenced by the peel. She added that the fruit is juicy and firm, with a balanced flavour and low fibre content, which contributes to its texture in processed products.

Fu Yu-Chin of the Shigang District Farmers' Association in Taichung advises that quality fruit can be identified by slightly green stems, smooth skin, and firm shape with weight.

Taichung Murcott oranges are available in Malaysia through retail channels, including AEON supermarkets, Jaya Grocer, Star Grocer, and Whole Foods outlets under Khaishen Trading.

Source: SME