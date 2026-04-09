Jordanian agricultural producer prices up 3.2% in early 2026

Jordan's agricultural producer prices increased by 3.2 per cent during the first two months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The report indicates a fluctuating upward trend in February 2026, with a 3.6 per cent increase compared to February 2025 and a 23.8 per cent rise compared to January 2026.

The cumulative price index for January and February reached 101.3 points, compared to 98.2 points in the same period of 2025. For February, the index stood at 112.1 points, up from 108.3 points a year earlier and 90.6 points in the previous month.

The year-on-year increase was linked to higher prices for crops accounting for 23.1 per cent of the index weight, including tomatoes, zucchini, and coloured bell peppers. Prices declined for crops representing 76.9 per cent of the index weight, including potatoes, green beans, and hot peppers.

The DoS attributes the February year-on-year increase to higher prices for tomatoes, lemons, and zucchini. Price declines were recorded for crops such as white cabbage, cauliflower, and dates.

On a month-to-month basis, February price increases were driven by green beans, tomatoes, and sweet corn. Price decreases were recorded for cauliflower, grape leaves, and green broad beans.

The DoS has updated its methodology for collecting agricultural price data through a technical committee in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture. The revised approach is based on recommendations from the Permanent Expert Committee on Agricultural Statistics under the National Agricultural Strategy and aims to improve data quality.

The index is calculated using comprehensive monthly price data for crops arriving at central markets. The base year remains 2016, and the Laspeyres formula is used to calculate the index.

Source: Ammon News