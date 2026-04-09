Fresh produce supply in Kuwait stable despite shipping disruption

While global markets face disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, affecting oil, food, and industrial supplies, Kuwait's domestic market remains stable with consistent product availability. Retail outlets and cooperative societies report no shortages, including in fast-moving perishables such as fruit and vegetables, indicating continued supply chain flow despite regional conditions.

Retail observations show that shelves remain stocked, supported by daily deliveries of fresh produce. Promotional activity has increased, particularly on fresh produce, reflecting supply availability and supplier competition. This comes as global transport and shipping costs continue to rise.

Market activity remains steady, with refrigerated transport maintaining supply continuity. Since February 28, around 25,000 trucks have entered Kuwait via land routes from Saudi Arabia. These inflows are supported by domestic production from agricultural areas, including Al-Wafra, Al-Abdali, Kabd, and Al-Sulaibiya, maintaining supply levels as the regional situation continues.

Supply chains are supported by alternative land corridors facilitated by Saudi Arabia, linking Red Sea ports to Gulf markets and bypassing maritime disruptions. Wholesale and central market activity indicate that price reductions are linked to supply levels and supplier competition. Retailers report regular inflows from local production and imports from Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Egypt.

In central markets such as Salmiya, inventory levels remain stable, with some products priced below previous periods due to diversified sourcing. In wholesale hubs, including Al-Dajeej, traders are offering direct discounts on perishable products as supply volumes increase.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirms that supply chains remain operational, with continued arrivals supporting reserves. Measures implemented include a temporary ban on exports of certain food items to prioritise domestic availability, price stabilisation policies for essential commodities, increased inspection activity across markets, maintenance of strategic stock levels, and financial support to offset logistics costs and maintain supply flows.

Kuwait's market conditions reflect continued supply availability and pricing influenced by competition and sourcing diversification despite broader regional disruptions.

Source: The Times