Indian roadmap targets productivity and losses in Kashmir horticulture

A roadmap for horticulture development in Jammu and Kashmir highlights structural challenges, including stagnant productivity, post-harvest losses, and increasing reliance on imports, despite the region's role in India's fruit sector. The plan, released by NITI Aayog, outlines measures to improve productivity, value addition, and exports, with implementation extending to 2047.

Apple production remains central to the region's horticulture economy, but productivity has declined. Growth in the sector has largely come from expansion in cultivated area rather than yield improvements, while available land for expansion is now limited. The report indicates that future growth will depend on the adoption of modern technologies, including improved varieties, high-density planting systems, and orchard rejuvenation under precision agriculture practices.

Walnuts account for around 93 per cent of the region's dry-fruit cultivation area and about 12 per cent of total fruit production. However, global market share remains limited, and yields indicate scope for improvement.

Post-harvest losses remain a constraint. Annual losses for apples and vegetables are estimated at around 500,000 tons, resulting in economic losses of approximately US$180 million and US$187 million, respectively. Cherries show the highest proportional losses at 40 to 49 per cent due to limited cold chain capacity.

Infrastructure gaps contribute to losses. Of 2,247 registered food processing units, 39 per cent process fruit and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables account for 20.3 per cent of processed food volume, while edible oil represents 35.4 per cent and spices 20.9 per cent, indicating limited value-added processing in horticulture.

Demand for fruit and dry fruit is increasing across India, with higher consumption growth in rural areas. However, domestic supply is not keeping pace. India has become the sixth largest importer of apples, with the trade deficit rising from US$108 million to US$404 million. Imports of walnuts and almonds have also increased, while saffron has shifted from an export to an import commodity since 2018.

The roadmap proposes a cluster-based production model, allocating specific crops to defined regions. The 'Operation Golden Greens' mission aims to support value chain development from planting material to market access, covering multiple horticulture sub-sectors.

The plan includes investment in nurseries of 40 to 50 hectares per district, tissue culture laboratories, expanded cold storage, packhouses, and logistics systems. It also recommends training for growers and post-harvest operators, along with support for farmer organisations and innovation.

The strategy focuses on improving productivity, reducing losses, and strengthening market access across the horticulture value chain.

Source: ETV Bharat