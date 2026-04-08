China uses drones to deliver vegetables from field to market

In Xindu District, Chengdu, drones are being used to transport spring vegetables from the field to sorting centres as part of local logistics operations.

Vegetables are delivered directly from the field to designated drone landing points, where they are loaded and transported to sorting facilities. This system is used for small-batch orders requiring short delivery times.

"'Pick and deliver' is especially suitable for small-batch orders that require timeliness and freshness. It enables rapid transfer," said Gou Senlin of Sichuan Liuhang Agriculture Co., Ltd.

© Sichuan Liuhang Agriculture Co., Ltd.

Drones carry produce over a distance of four kilometers and deliver it to sorting centres within five minutes. After sorting and packing, shipments are dispatched by truck. Deliveries are completed within the same day in Sichuan and the following day for other regions.

"This 'air express line' captures the most valuable freshness window for agricultural products and makes for our modern order-based agriculture, characterized by small batches, multiple shipments, and high efficiency," said Mao Zaiyou of the Xindu District Transport Bureau.

The company reports that each four-kilometer flight costs between 15 and 20 yuan (US$2 to US$3), with a payload capacity of up to 30 kilograms per drone. During the current season, around 90,000 orders have been completed.

Since establishing its drone operations last year, the company has expanded services to surrounding areas. Around 80 per cent of its activity is linked to agriculture, including crop protection, seeding, and transport.

Chengdu has more than 500 companies operating in the low-altitude economy sector, with aircraft covering a range of payload capacities.

"To advance agricultural modernization, we are promoting the integration of technology by combining drones with the Internet of Things and big data, achieving full traceability from field to table and ensuring greater freshness. These 'flying new farm tools' will be key to developing new quality productive forces in agriculture during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030)," said Li Yunfei of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau.

Source: Bastille Post Global