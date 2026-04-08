Thailand seizes 1.6 tons of drugs hidden in cabbage shipment

Thai police have seized 1.6 tons of ketamine and crystal methamphetamine concealed under cabbages in a pickup truck in Ayutthaya Province.

A 39-year-old driver was arrested after stopping at a petrol station, where authorities discovered 900 kg of ketamine and 700 kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden beneath bags of vegetables.

© Bangkok's Metropolitan Police Bureau

Police stated that the driver confessed to being hired to transport the drugs for 100,000 baht (US$3,000). The charges carry a maximum sentence ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment. Authorities suspect the drugs originated from a neighbouring country, although no specific origin was confirmed.

Thailand remains a transit and destination point for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 236 tons of methamphetamine were seized in East and Southeast Asia in 2024, a 24 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The country has recorded the largest volume of methamphetamine seizures in the region, with trafficking flows linked to neighbouring Myanmar.

Source: VNExpress