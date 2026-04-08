Kazakhstan negotiates increased vegetable imports from Uzbekistan

The delegation from Kazakhstan held negotiations with leading producers and exporters of fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan. The talks focused on increasing supply volumes of products included in the list of socially significant food items to the domestic market of Kazakhstan during the off-season period.

The delegation also visited several districts of the Surkhandarya region to review production, harvesting, packaging, and storage conditions. The products were assessed as meeting quality requirements, with the need for additional grading in line with Kazakhstan's standards.

Following the negotiations, preliminary agreements were reached on pilot shipments of 1,400 tonnes of carrots and 400 tonnes of early cabbage. These volumes are expected to be supplied at prices below the current wholesale market level in Kazakhstan, taking logistics into account.

Quality control will be carried out by the Uzbek side. Deliveries are planned using a "green corridor" mechanism with the participation of a Kazakh carrier.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, current stocks of last year's vegetables in regional stabilization funds total 29,500 tonnes. At the same time, contracts are being concluded for early vegetables with a total volume of 13,100 tonnes, including 10,800 tonnes from farmers in the Turkestan region.

Source: primeminister.kz