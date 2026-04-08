Vietnamese banana exports approach US$1 billion target

According to Le Viet Binh, Deputy Chief of the Southern Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export turnover reached nearly US$8.6 billion in 2025, an increase of nearly 20 per cent compared with the previous year. In the first three months of 2026, agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated at nearly US$16.7 billion, with fruit and vegetable exports rising by more than 32 per cent. Bananas are identified as a product with the potential to reach US$1 billion in export value if production is managed efficiently.

At the Dong Nai Province Banana Export and Agricultural Product Promotion Ceremony in 2026, 11 containers carrying 220 tons of Cavendish bananas were exported to markets including Japan, South Korea, and China. Export activity in the province continues into 2026 with ongoing shipments.

According to Lieu A Kieu, Director of Kelly Swangle International Co., Ltd., fresh banana exports increased by more than 20 per cent in early 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. Export prices are around 30 per cent higher year on year. Shipments to the Middle East have been temporarily suspended, although this market accounts for less than 10 per cent of total export volume. The company is focusing on China and expanding to Malaysia and Singapore, while planning to add hundreds of hectares of export-certified banana production.

Nguyen Huu Ty, Director of Tien Giang Agricultural and Aquatic Products Import-Export Co., Ltd., stated that export prices for containerised bananas range from VND 19,000 to VND 20,000 per kg (US$0.76 to US$0.80 per kg). Despite higher input costs, the company aims to increase exports by 15 to 20 per cent compared with last year.

According to Le Viet Binh, Dong Nai is developing commodity agriculture with banana exports to multiple markets. The use of growing area codes, packing facilities, and quality control systems is supporting compliance with export requirements.

Vo Quan Huy of Huy Long An Co., Ltd. noted that Panama disease remains a constraint for exporting bananas and highlighted the need for disease-resistant varieties to maintain production. He stated that production must meet requirements for output, quality, and traceability.

Le Thi Anh Tuyet, Deputy Director of the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, stated that the sector is focusing on developing value chains covering production, harvesting, packaging, and export. The province is implementing measures such as electronic production diaries and traceability systems, while supporting market diversification and exports to destinations including South Korea and Japan.

Source: Đồng Nai Online