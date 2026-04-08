Palestine begins first lemon exports to Saudi Arabia

Minister of Agriculture Rizq Salimiya announced the completion of registration and accreditation procedures for Palestinian agricultural products with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He called on exporters to make use of the opportunity to access the Saudi market.

Salimiya stated that the Ministry of Agriculture, through its technical departments, has completed all technical and procedural requirements for accrediting Palestinian agricultural products. This includes approval of phytosanitary certificates at Saudi crossings, following compliance with the quality conditions and standards set by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom.

He noted that the Saudi market offers a marketing channel for Palestinian products, supported by relatively short shipping and supply times, which help maintain product quality and influence achievable prices for growers.

The minister called on exporters to begin export procedures and utilise this opening to access new markets, supporting farmers under current conditions. He added that directives have been issued to the Jordanian-Palestinian company to initiate export operations. The first shipment, consisting of lemons from Qalqilya Governorate, is expected to be exported.

Salimiya also expressed appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, for facilitating the registration and accreditation of Palestinian agricultural products.

Source: Yaffa News Network