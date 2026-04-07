Taiwan rainfall improves mango crop outlook in Tainan

Recent rainfall in Tainan has improved conditions for mango production following a dry winter, supporting crop development in key growing areas.

Rainfall was recorded across the region over the weekend, with higher levels in mountainous zones. Nanxi District's Tsengwen Station and Dongshan District's Yankeng Station each recorded 62 mm. Areas including Nanhua and Yujing received more than 50 mm, while rainfall in urban and lowland areas remained lower.

Nanxi, Nanhua, and Yujing are key mango-producing regions. Limited rainfall during the winter had raised concerns about water availability during fruit development. The recent precipitation has supported soil moisture levels during the early fruit stage.

A farmer from Yujing District said the rainfall was "just right." Mangoes require sufficient water during early fruit development, while prolonged dry conditions can result in smaller fruit or fruit drop. With rainfall totals around 50 mm, conditions remained below levels associated with crop damage.

Mango production in mountainous areas is often located on slopes, limiting irrigation options. Rainfall is used to replenish soil moisture. Improved soil conditions are expected to support root development and fertiliser uptake.

Growers have used the recent rainfall to carry out field preparation and fertilisation. Early flowering in mountainous areas has progressed, and further rainfall combined with stable weather conditions may support higher production compared to the previous season.

Reservoir levels have also increased following the rainfall. Combined storage at Tsengwen and Wushantou reservoirs reached approximately 160.4 million cubic meters, or 28.37 per cent of capacity. Nanhua Reservoir holds about 35.65 million cubic meters, or 41.83 per cent of capacity, with both levels showing an increase compared to the previous measurement.

Source: Taiwan News