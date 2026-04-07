Vietnamese lemon and mandarin prices reach multi-year highs

Lemon and mandarin prices in Vietnam's Mekong Delta have increased during the hot season, supporting grower returns in Dong Thap, Tay Ninh, and Vinh Long.

In Dong Thap and Tay Ninh, lemon prices are currently around VND35,000 per kg (US$1.40), up VND15,000 per kg (US$0.60) from last month. This is the highest level recorded in three years. Growers report profits of approximately VND20,000 per kg (US$0.80) after costs. "My family just harvested 5 acres of 2-year-old lemon trees, earning nearly VND100 million (US$4,000) in profit," said farmer Ngo Thai Ty in Hoi Cu Commune of Dong Thap Province.

Lemon cultivation covers around 6,000 hectares in Dong Thap and nearly 12,000 hectares in Tay Ninh. Production is largely organised under GlobalGAP standards, with growers participating in cooperatives and operating under designated cultivation area codes.

Mandarin prices have also increased following a previous period of low returns. In Vinh Long, grade 1 mandarins are trading at VND5,000 to VND7,000 per kg (US$0.20–0.28). Mixed grades are selling at VND3,000 to VND5,000 per kg (US$0.12–0.20), up VND2,000 to VND3,000 per kg (US$0.08–0.12) compared to the previous month. Local authorities continue to monitor supply and demand following earlier periods when low prices led to orchard removals.

Higher seasonal demand is supporting current price levels across these crops.

Source: Saigon News