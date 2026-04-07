Mango output falls 50–60% after weather disruptions in parts of India

Mango production in parts of India, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, is expected to decline following erratic weather conditions affecting flowering, fruit set, and yield.

In the erstwhile Chittoor region, including parts of Annamayya and Tirupati districts, mango cultivation covers around 1.16 lakh hectares (116,000 hectares). Crop damage is estimated at 50 per cent to 60 per cent. Flowering has fallen by more than half in several orchards. High temperatures exceeding 40°C since Maha Shivaratri have affected fruit set and caused premature fruit drop.

Unseasonal rainfall in late December, January, and March disrupted the crop cycle. Instead of the required dry period, rainfall triggered vegetative growth, leading to irregular flowering and reduced fruit formation. In many areas, flowering was delayed until the second week of February. The Totapuri variety accounts for about 90 per cent of the area, covering an estimated 2.5 to 2.6 lakh acres (1.0 to 1.05 lakh hectares).

In Karnataka, production is also expected to decline by 50 per cent to 60 per cent due to prolonged dry conditions, unseasonal cold, and hailstorms. Early-season conditions in districts such as Ramanagara and Dharwad initially supported flowering, with positive crop development observed in January and February in Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Subsequent weather changes affected fruit development. Lower temperatures reduced the proportion of hermaphrodite flowers required for fruit set, resulting in a decline of around 20 per cent. The Badami variety has recorded the lowest fruit set at 10 per cent to 15 per cent. Other varieties, including Mallika, Sendura, and Rasapuri, are at 50 per cent to 60 per cent, while Totapuri, Neelam, and Kesar are at 60 per cent to 70 per cent. Benisha is at 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

Karnataka has over 1.48 lakh hectares (148,000 hectares) under mango cultivation. Initial production estimates of 14 to 16 lakh tons have been revised to around 6 to 7 lakh tons.

Hailstorms and unseasonal rains in March affected several growing regions, resulting in crop losses. Reduced output is expected to affect supply levels during the season.

Sources: The New Indian Express / AsiaNetNews