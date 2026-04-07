Kazakhstan raises exchange trading threshold for potatoes

Kazakhstan has increased the minimum volume for mandatory potato sales through commodity exchanges from 60 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration. The previous threshold did not reflect logistics and actual supply volumes and mainly affected small and medium-sized farms.

The revised level focuses on mandatory exchange trading on large wholesale batches, aiming to improve price transparency and the efficiency of trading mechanisms. Seed and industrial potatoes have been excluded from the list of products subject to mandatory exchange sales, as they do not directly influence consumer food prices.

The changes are formalised in a ministerial order, which also introduces a dedicated potato trading section with defined requirements for participants, lot formation, and pricing mechanisms. The ministry stated that the revision is intended to reduce the administrative burden on producers and improve the functioning of the food market.

Source: eldala.kz