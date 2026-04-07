Kazakhstan starts early cabbage exports from Turkestan region

Farmers in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region have started exporting early cabbage from the Maktaaral district to Russia, according to the regional administration. The initial harvest was collected at a local farm, where the early-maturing Pekinka variety, based on Korean breeding, is grown. The current price is about 200 tenge per kilogram (€0.37).

This season, vegetables are planned on 1,404 hectares in the district, including 1,016 hectares of cabbage. Early cabbage has already been planted on 827 hectares, and the first volumes have entered the market.

Farmers in the district mainly focus on cabbage varieties weighing between 1 and 1.5 kg, including "Rinda", "Pekin", and "Pandion", which are in demand on the Russian and European markets. At the same time, producers indicate sufficient capacity to supply the domestic market. After harvesting early cabbage, farmers reuse the same fields for melons, maize, and other crops, allowing for two or sometimes three harvest cycles per year.

Source: eldala.kz