Philippines sets up task force for agricultural trade disruptions

The Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has established a Food Security Task Force to monitor supply and trade disruptions linked to global energy and geopolitical developments affecting agricultural exports.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the task force replaces an ad hoc monitoring system and will provide daily briefings to Congress and the Office of the President. "Since the start of the war, we've been operating on an ad hoc basis," he said. "Now we are formalizing the task force so reports are standardized and more detailed, enabling faster and better decision-making."

The task force will monitor commodities, imports, and exports in real time, with a focus on shipping routes in the Middle East.

Tiu Laurel said delays have affected banana and pineapple exports, resulting in "opportunity losses." "If we redirect goods, we may have to sell cheaper," he said. "That affects both producers and the broader economy."

The department is working with state-owned lenders such as the Land Bank of the Philippines to provide credit support. It is also exploring export opportunities in Africa, Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Tiu Laurel noted that logistics and competition remain constraints. "The task force is about more than just food supply," he said. "It's about safeguarding our economy and ensuring that both producers and consumers are shielded from shocks."

Source: Bilyonaryo