Vietnam’s Lao Cai border trade rises 49% on agricultural exports

Import and export turnover through Kim Thanh Border Gate in Lao Cai reached more than US$132 million in March 2026, up 49 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, mainly driven by agricultural exports.

According to Lao Cai International Border Gate Customs, trade through Kim Thanh Road International Border Gate No. II recorded a recovery, with total turnover exceeding US$132 million in March. Border trade activities are gradually recovering and expanding.

Agricultural exports were the main driver of growth, with durian continuing as a key product in terms of both volume and value. Import activity remained stable, consisting of vegetables, fruit, and raw materials for production, contributing to the two-way trade balance.

Overall, the total value of goods moving through the border gate reached more than US$143 million in March, an increase of 42 per cent compared to the previous month. This reflects both seasonal factors and ongoing trade facilitation measures in the border area.

State budget revenue collection also increased. In March, revenue exceeded 121 billion VND (US$4.8 million), bringing total revenue since the start of the year to over 306 billion VND (US$12.2 million), equivalent to 29.1 per cent of the annual target. Monthly revenue rose by 80 per cent compared to the previous month, linked to measures to manage and secure revenue sources.

Lao Cai International Border Gate Customs continues to maintain regulated customs clearance processes. Traffic flows are managed to prioritise export agricultural products, aiming to reduce congestion during peak periods.

At the same time, enforcement activities targeting smuggling and trade fraud have been strengthened. Since the beginning of the year, customs authorities have handled 30 violations, collecting more than 365 million VND (US$14,600) in penalties.

More than 800 kg of frozen food of unknown origin were seized during this period, according to customs authorities.

Source: Lao Dong