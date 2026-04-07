Pakistan and UAE streamline food and energy trade

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to streamline trade processes for petroleum products and food supplies following disruptions to energy markets and shipping routes linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held a virtual meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to discuss trade cooperation and regional coordination.

© Commerce Ministry

"The discussion covered key sectors including petroleum products, food, and other high-demand commodities, with both sides agreeing to streamline processes for exporters and traders," a commerce ministry statement said.

Pakistan has approved the export of 40 food items, including meat, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables, via air and sea routes without additional charges. Authorities have also directed ports to prioritise oil shipments and expand transshipment capacity to manage pressure on shipping routes.

UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Alremaithi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss food supply to the Gulf state. Sharif confirmed support for deliveries of vegetables, fruits, meat, and other goods.

The UAE remains a key destination for Pakistan's food exports and a hub for energy trade and logistics in the Gulf. Both sides agreed to maintain coordination, with technical teams expected to meet to address operational and logistical issues and explore further trade opportunities.

Source: Arab News