Israel export disruptions halt herb, citrus, and avocado shipments

Israeli farmers are facing losses of NIS tens of millions (US$ millions) due to disruptions in agricultural exports linked to the conflict with Iran. Exports of herbs, citrus, and avocados have largely halted, while shipments are affected by flight suspensions, port delays, and rising fertilizer costs.

The fresh herb sector is the most affected, followed by citrus, avocado, and industrial vegetables. Growers report reduced export activity and lower returns as supply chains remain disrupted.

Ezra Bechar, acting director general of the Plant Production and Marketing Board, called for immediate government support. "Just as farmers protect us and ensure our food supply, the State of Israel must ensure they are compensated and not harmed economically. This is the time to act, before it is too late," he said.

Farmers indicate that ongoing disruptions are affecting export flows and increasing costs, with concerns about longer-term impacts on the sector.

Source: Ynet Global