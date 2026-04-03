Indian hailstorms damage 14,809 hectares of grapes, pomegranates, and onions

Unseasonal rain and hailstorms have affected agricultural production in Baglan taluka, India, impacting multiple crops and farm operations. The event has affected 14,809 hectares (36,586 acres) of farmland and approximately 19,550 farmers.

Crops impacted include grapes, pomegranates, onions, and maize. Rabi crops close to harvest have been flattened, with grapes falling from vines, pomegranate orchards experiencing fruit drop, and onions facing quality risks due to potential rot. Wheat and maize crops have also collapsed, raising concerns over yield losses. Stored produce is also reported to be at risk.

Deepika Chavan has raised the issue with state authorities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne, requesting intervention.

Farmers are reported to have incurred losses after investing in inputs and production, with crop damage occurring within a short period. Requests have been made for immediate crop damage assessments, compensation for affected farmers, and the announcement of a financial relief package.

Multiple villages, including Pimpalkothe, Daregaon, Taharabad, Mulher, Dasvel, Bhilwad, Tungandigar, Katarvel, Maliwade, Bijorse, Ijmane, Malgaon (Bha.), Arai, Satana, Fopir, Munjwad, Brahmangaon, Aundane, Talwade, Bhamer, Bahirane, Tembhe, Pimpaldar, Ajmer, Soundane, Pingalwade, Kakadgaon, Chaugav, Sarade, Mulane, Bhakshi, Lakhmapur, Thengoda, Morane Sandas, Chaundhane, Vaigaon, Surane, Malgaon Tilwan, Morenagar, Ratir, Karhe, Nampur and others have reported crop losses.

Chavan has called for immediate on-ground inspections and submission of reports, warning against delays in the assessment process. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that damage assessments will be completed and financial assistance will be provided to affected farmers.

Source: Free Press Journal