Uzbekistan increases fresh fruit exports to Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan is expanding exports of fresh fruit to Saudi Arabia, with supply volumes to international markets continuing to grow. According to the Agency for Quarantine and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture, a meeting was held in Mecca with representatives of Al Moatasem Trading Group.
The discussions focused on the supply of fresh fruit from Uzbekistan to the Saudi market, including stable supply, quality improvement, and logistics optimisation. The Saudi company, founded in 1985, specialises in the import of fresh fruit and vegetables, including storage, sorting, and transportation using modern logistics systems. Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to increase export volumes and establish long-term cooperation.
Sucrce: uza.uz