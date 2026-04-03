ITBP to source fruit and vegetables from Himachal farmers

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, India, to procure agricultural products directly from local farmers, cooperative societies, and producers.

The procurement includes fruit and vegetables sourced from local production areas, with the aim of creating a stable market within rural communities and reducing reliance on intermediaries.

The initiative is designed to support income opportunities for farmers, horticulturists, and rural populations in border areas, while encouraging local supply chains. Direct market access is expected to support self-sufficiency and regional economic activity.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with ITBP officials, including Northern Frontier Commander IG Manu Maharaj and Sector Commander DIG Pawan Kumar Negi, to discuss the collaboration.

"The initiative would not only create self-employment opportunities but also strengthen the economic fabric of border villages," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the partnership will provide ITBP with access to locally sourced produce while offering farmers a stable market. "While the ITBP would gain assured access to fresh and locally sourced produce, farmers would benefit from a stable and reliable market within their vicinity."

The program also aims to support local product flows and economic activity in border regions. IG Manu Maharaj referred to a similar model in Uttarakhand and said, "The initiative would significantly benefit residents of border villages."

The meeting also covered infrastructure development, including the electrification of Border Out Posts under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Source: The News Mill