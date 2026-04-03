Indian FPC exports bananas to Dubai under SMART project

Agrivartan Agro Farmers Producer Company Ltd., a Farmer Producer Company from Indapur in Pune district, Maharashtra, has exported a 20-ton consignment of bananas to Dubai.

The FPC operates under the Hon. Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project and completed the shipment in partnership with Pure Planet India Pvt. Ltd. Transaction facilitation and technical support were provided by Palladium Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., with coordination between the buyer and the FPC throughout the process.

The consignment was dispatched on 20 March and arrived in Dubai on 28 March.

The export reflects the role of Farmer-Producer Companies in accessing international markets. FPCs often face constraints in securing buyers and managing export procedures. Under the SMART Project, technical assistance and market linkage support have been provided to address these challenges.

"Khanderao Yashwant Sonawale, Director, Agrivartan Farmer's Producers Company, Tarangwadi, Indapur, said: "Palladium Group, through the Government of Maharashtra's SMART Project, has played a key role in enabling banana exports by supporting FPCs with market linkages, guidance, and technical assistance. With their support, Agrivartan FPC, Indapur (Tarangwadi), has prepared 100 acres (40.47 hectares) of export-quality bananas this season, targeting at least 100 containers for export."

The completed shipment and payment realisation mark a step in the development of farmer-led agribusiness models in the state. The process also highlights the role of technical support in enabling market access, supporting compliance with export requirements, and facilitating connections with buyers.

Source: Deccan Herald