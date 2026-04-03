Pakistan targets cold chain to reduce produce losses

A high-level meeting in Pakistan, chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, brought together a delegation of Kisan Ittehad to address challenges and opportunities in the agricultural sector.

The meeting was attended by the Ministry of Industries and Production Secretary Capt (Retd) Saif Anjum and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) CEO Nadia Jahangir Seth. Discussions covered agriculture, fruits and vegetables, preservation, and export potential.

The president of Kisan Ittehad stated that the lack of modern preservation and packaging facilities leads to large volumes of fruit and vegetables being lost. He pointed to gaps in food processing, packaging, value addition, and cold storage as constraints in the sector.

Haroon Akhtar said that value addition and modern packaging influence fruit and vegetable exports. He indicated that Smeda will support farmers and exporters with modern techniques and skills.

He added that adopting modern technology and food processing methods can increase product value. The absence of such systems results in food losses and financial impact for growers.

Haroon Akhtar also referred to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on value addition to support export growth. He stated that improvements in cold chain infrastructure and increased production capacity in fisheries are required.

The meeting concluded with a focus on quality control and the development of an export brand to position Pakistan in global agricultural and fisheries markets.

Source: The Express Tribune