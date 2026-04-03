Azerbaijan customs find marijuana hidden in lettuce shipment

Customs authorities seized more than 56 kg of narcotics in Azerbaijan during an inspection at the Bilasuvar customs post. The shipment, declared as lettuce, celery, and cauliflower, was subjected to a detailed inspection with the use of a canine unit. During the check, marijuana was found concealed inside lettuce packaging and hidden from customs control.
© Customs
The total net weight of the seized substance amounted to 56.585 kg. An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Source: customs.gov.az